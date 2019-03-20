Tan-Tar-A Finally Becomes Margaritaville This Spring!

In July of 2017, it was announced that legendary Lake of the Ozarks resort, Tan-Tar-A, was sold, and would become a Margaritaville Resort. Now we have a date.
There were some mixed reviews with concerns of what the “Margaritaville” lifestyle might mean to a family friendly resort. We were glad to hear some overdue renovations were finally occurring though. However, there was no timeline. That’s no longer the case.
Tan-Tar-A OFFICIALLY becomes re-branded as Margaritaville Lake of the Ozarks May 1st. As they hope to become the “Ultimate Lake Destination” some of the changes you’ll see include:
- Revamping of the lobby and Mr D’s Lobby bar, with new tile flooring and a re-branding to the “License to Chill Bar & Grill”, adding a “relaxing and casual lake vibe to every check-in experience”.
- Building exteriors and guest rooms refreshed to a more “casual-luxe” design, with warm sand color with a white trim on building, to “sky-blue walls with warm wood elements and bright accents” in guest rooms.
- More dining options including the above mentioned “License to Chill Bar and Grill”, as well as JB’s Boathouse Grill and Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria, and LandShark Bar & Grill
- A re-naming of different attractions like Fin City Bowling and Fin City Arcade
New management also assures the public the resort will remain family-friendly while becoming a “one-of-a-kind paradise”.