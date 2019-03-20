Tan-Tar-A Finally Becomes Margaritaville This Spring!

In July of 2017, it was announced that legendary Lake of the Ozarks resort, Tan-Tar-A, was sold, and would become a Margaritaville Resort. Now we have a date.

There were some mixed reviews with concerns of what the “Margaritaville” lifestyle might mean to a family friendly resort. We were glad to hear some overdue renovations were finally occurring though. However, there was no timeline. That’s no longer the case.

Tan-Tar-A OFFICIALLY becomes re-branded as Margaritaville Lake of the Ozarks May 1st. As they hope to become the “Ultimate Lake Destination” some of the changes you’ll see include:

Revamping of the lobby and Mr D’s Lobby bar, with new tile flooring and a re-branding to the “License to Chill Bar & Grill”, adding a “relaxing and casual lake vibe to every check-in experience”.

Building exteriors and guest rooms refreshed to a more “casual-luxe” design, with warm sand color with a white trim on building, to “sky-blue walls with warm wood elements and bright accents” in guest rooms.

More dining options including the above mentioned “License to Chill Bar and Grill”, as well as JB’s Boathouse Grill and Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria, and LandShark Bar & Grill

A re-naming of different attractions like Fin City Bowling and Fin City Arcade

New management also assures the public the resort will remain family-friendly while becoming a “one-of-a-kind paradise”.

Ready for your escape to Margaritaville?