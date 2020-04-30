Take a trip down memory lane with this new Bachelor series

We were all super bummed when we heard production on The Bachelorette was stalled due to the coronavirus.

But don’t worry! Bachelor Nation is going to have us covered this summer!

Not only are they doing the musical spinoff, ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ but they just announced a walk down memory lane with ‘The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever.’

Chris Harrison will host the new series and highlight some of the most unforgettable moments in Bachelor history.

With 24 seasons of ‘The Bachelor’ and 15 seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ there’s a ton of dramatic content.

There will also be ‘virtual catch-ups’ with fan favorites and updates on where everyone is at today.

Grab your favorite glass of wine, curl up on the couch and set a reminder on your phone for the series premiere on Monday, June 8th at 7 p.m.