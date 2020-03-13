Listen Live
Breaking News
Betty White
Shutterstock/ Kathy Hutchins

Take a deep breath, Betty White is fine!

Liz March 13, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

 

If Tom Hanks can get the coronavirus, anyone can get it. 

And when Betty White started trending on Twitter, everyone started freaking out. 

Betty White is America’s not-so-hidden gem. She’s a Hollywood icon and let’s not forget 98-years-old!

She seemingly has great health, but this coronavirus has been a little scary. 

After Tom Hank announced his diagnosis, everyone started checking in on Betty on Twitter. 

Which caused concern when more people saw her name start trending.

Thankfully a representative for Betty White released a very short statement saying, “Betty White is fine.”

Phew! We can all go back to our regularly scheduled programming. 

And don’t forget to sing your ABC’s while washing your hands!

Giphy.com

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.