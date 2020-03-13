Take a deep breath, Betty White is fine!

If Tom Hanks can get the coronavirus, anyone can get it.
And when Betty White started trending on Twitter, everyone started freaking out.
Betty White is America’s not-so-hidden gem. She’s a Hollywood icon and let’s not forget 98-years-old!
She seemingly has great health, but this coronavirus has been a little scary.
After Tom Hank announced his diagnosis, everyone started checking in on Betty on Twitter.
Which caused concern when more people saw her name start trending.
@ coronavirus so help me god if you do anything to Betty White we’re gonna have some problems pic.twitter.com/FGk2PlLpky
— Megan🤪 (@megwallace96) March 12, 2020
Thankfully a representative for Betty White released a very short statement saying, “Betty White is fine.”
Phew! We can all go back to our regularly scheduled programming.
And don’t forget to sing your ABC’s while washing your hands!