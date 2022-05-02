Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:

Tank A Day Entry Page

Carson 2 days ago Uncategorized 9 Comments

You’ve heard today’s code word huh?  And now you’re ready to win?  Simply fill out the form below.  It’ll also get you entry towards the Grand Prize! So the more daily code words you enter, the better your chances to win the FREE GAS FOR A YEAR!

  • Please enter your email to be eligible to WIN!

  • Like Y107 on Facebook!
  • Please enter your information to be eligible to WIN!!

 

via GIPHY

 

Only one entry per person per day will be accepted.  One winner per day will be selected, announced, and given a phone call the next day, or on Monday for weekend winners.  Daily winners will receive $50 towards the cost of a tank of gas. As the size of gas tanks and cost per gallon varies, it may or may not fill an entire tank.  Grand Prize will be a check for $1560, the equivalent of $60 towards a tank of gas every other week, for a year, based-off average consumer gas usage, acknowledging the size of gas tanks and cost per gallon varies.  Only one winner per household is allowed for daily giveaway. Daily giveaway does NOT disqualify for the grand prize. 

9 comments

  1. Melonea Holloway
    May 3, 2022 at 10:05 am

    Love u guys!!! Best radio station ever!!!

  2. Tracy Evans
    May 3, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Best radio station and people, hands down!!!!!!!! Y’all are amazing for EVERYTHING you do!!!! Thank you!!!!

  3. Jessica Holder
    May 2, 2022 at 7:55 pm

    Listen morning and evening love y107

  4. Montana Porter
    May 2, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    Love the y107 morning show, I listen every morning on my way to work and on my way home every evening. My favorite segment is definitely hook up or hang up!

  5. CD
    May 2, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Y107 ooooyaaa!

  6. Allie B
    May 2, 2022 at 12:21 pm

    Best radio hands down all day!!! Cosmo and Lauren make my morning commute and school drop offs suck less . A tank of gas is like GOLD !!! Thanks for the opportunity guys!!!

  7. Cortney Owens
    May 2, 2022 at 9:56 am

    Love you guys at y107. Listen everyday. Would love to be a winner. Gas would help my bills a lot thanks guys

  8. Nolan Steuber
    May 2, 2022 at 7:59 am

    Gas for a year would be an awesome blessing for my family!

  9. Jennifer
    May 2, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Y107 is awesome!! I want to be a WINNER on my favorite radio station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2022, Y107. All Rights Reserved