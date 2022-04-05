T-Pain Reveals We’ve All Been Singing “I’m Sprung” Wrong

After T-Pain sings the words “I’m Sprung…” what is the immediate next line?

If you said “Out to get me” you’re not alone. Apparently this is how MOST people sing the song…. and it’s wrong.

T-Pain revealed the line is “Dog, she got me.” and apparently it drives him crazy that people get it so wrong. He can’t even understand how anyone hears “out to get me.”

T-Pain said “Plz go listen to the song with this new information. It’s like watching an old movie as an adult and finally understanding all the sex jokes.”

