Turn Your Super Bowl Snacks into Dinner This Week

With the pandemic raging on… you probably had a much smaller Super Bowl party this year, but chances are you had food enough for 3x your party size! Leftovers are great, but get really tiring, really quickly. So how can you turn your appetizers into something else? I’ve pulled together a few ideas for you to turn your Buffalo Chicken Dip and other snacks into lunch and dinner options for the rest of the week!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

via GIPHY

Cook up your favorite shaped pasta, and stir it into your reheated dip. Easy Peasy Buffalo Mac and Cheesy!

Toast up a bun or your favorite bread, and smear that chicken dip on to it for a buffalo chicken salad sandwich! For bonus points, add a schmear of ranch on one of the slices of bread, and some bacon!

Jalapeno Poppers

via GIPHY

Slice the stuffed jalapenos and add them to creamy mac and cheese for a nice kick!

Slice them up and mix into rice (or riced cauliflower) green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach for good measure, really add any veggies you have leftover from a massive veggie tray, cooked ground beef (or ground turkey), and more cheese. Spread your mixture evenly into a casserole dish and bake for 20-30 minutes at 400 for a casserole!

Wings

via GIPHY

Strip the meat off any left over wings and use it to top a salad!

Strip the meat and use it as your protein in a burrito bowl

Mozzarella Sticks

via GIPHY

Layer them on top of a burger! YUM!

Dice the sticks, top chicken breasts with them, and pour marinara sauce on top. Bake. Voila, chicken parm!

Veggie Tray

via GIPHY

Dice all the veggies together and throw them in the crockpot on high! Throw some Garlic seasoning (or whatever seasoning your heart tells you is right) and melted butter on top of those bad boys and serve as a side!

Cheese Plate

via GIPHY

Crumble the crackers, slather honey mustard on a thawed chicken breast and dip into the crackers. Bake until almost done and layer with slices (or cubes) of cheese on top. Finish cooking until bubbly!

How are YOU going to reuse your Super Bowl snack leftovers this week? No judgement if the answer is just to microwave them and have appetizers for dinner, that sounds pretty fabulous!