Whether you want to be in the know before Sunday, you want to use commercial time to stuff your face with food, or you don’t care about the game at all, you just want to see the funny commercials, this blog is for YOU!
This year’s ads cost $5.5 million for a 30 second spot, and with the most insane year in most people’s lifetime having happened between the last Super Bowl and this Sunday, there’s a lot of potential for relatable hilarity or a tone deaf take in this year’s line up.
Without further ado, here are the ads released so far:
Chipotle- Can a Burrito Change the World?
Robinhood- We Are All Investors
Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade- Last Year’s Lemons
Anheuser-Busch- Let’s Grab a Beer
Cheetos- It Wasn’t Me
Tide- The Jason Alexander Hoodie
Pringles- Flavor Stacking Space Return
Sketchers- Tony Romo for Sketchers Max Cushioning
Oikos- Pro Face
Jimmy John’s- Meet the King
Klarna- Four Quarter Sized Cowboys
Amazon Alexa- Alexa’s Body
Frito Lay- Twas the Night Before the Super Bowl
M&Ms- Come Together
Mountain Dew- Counting Mtn Dew Major Melon with John Cena
Uber Eats- Wayne and Garth are Back
Michelob ULTRA- Happy
Mercary- Get Your Unused Things Back In The Game
Vroom- Dealership Pain
Doritos 3D- Flat Matthew
Which is your favorite so far? Which brand normally has the best commercials?