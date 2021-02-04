Whether you want to be in the know before Sunday, you want to use commercial time to stuff your face with food, or you don’t care about the game at all, you just want to see the funny commercials, this blog is for YOU!

This year’s ads cost $5.5 million for a 30 second spot, and with the most insane year in most people’s lifetime having happened between the last Super Bowl and this Sunday, there’s a lot of potential for relatable hilarity or a tone deaf take in this year’s line up.

Without further ado, here are the ads released so far:

Chipotle- Can a Burrito Change the World?



Robinhood- We Are All Investors

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade- Last Year’s Lemons

Anheuser-Busch- Let’s Grab a Beer

Cheetos- It Wasn’t Me

Tide- The Jason Alexander Hoodie



Pringles- Flavor Stacking Space Return

Sketchers- Tony Romo for Sketchers Max Cushioning

Oikos- Pro Face

Jimmy John’s- Meet the King

Klarna- Four Quarter Sized Cowboys

Amazon Alexa- Alexa’s Body

Frito Lay- Twas the Night Before the Super Bowl

M&Ms- Come Together

Mountain Dew- Counting Mtn Dew Major Melon with John Cena

Uber Eats- Wayne and Garth are Back

Michelob ULTRA- Happy

Mercary- Get Your Unused Things Back In The Game

Vroom- Dealership Pain

Doritos 3D- Flat Matthew

Which is your favorite so far? Which brand normally has the best commercials?