Out of the Darkness Walk Columbia – Oct 20, 2019

Join Y107 and your community for a walk for a very important cause: Preventing Suicide. It’s the 5th Annual Out of the Darkness Columbia Community Walk, Sunday, October 20th at Stephen’s Lake Park in Columbia.

Suicide is a leading cause of death – and it is preventable. When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walk, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. The walkers are passionate supporters of the cause, with 78% of online registrants indicating a personal investment in suicide prevention.

Thanks to Walkers and Donors like you, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.

If you’d like to register to join the walk, click here.

Volunteers are also NEEDED to make this event possible. Please consider helping out and click the banner below.

Schedule of Events:

11a-1p – Pre-Registration

– Memorial Wall

– Inspirational Chalk statements

– Display of Shoes

– Sand Ceremony

– Honor Beads

– Field of Memories

1:30p – Opening Ceremonies

2:00p – Walk begins

approx 4:15p – Closing ceremonies