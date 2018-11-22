Win Subs for Your Office Ugly Sweater Party

Just in time for your Holiday office Ugly Sweater party*, Y107 has teamed up with Subway for some free catering!

YES! Subway offers catering now! When you have a group to feed, make your holiday parties, office gatherings and other events more fun and a lot easier with CATERING from SUBWAY restaurants.

Use the form below to register your office to win a platter of subs to be delivered to your office by for your holiday party. Even better, Y107 DJs will do the delivery!

Register by December 6th. Winner will be announced Friday, December 7th on Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show. The delivery date will be set with the winner, whose office will receive Subway sandwiches for up to 20 people. Delivery must be made before Christmas.

*Does not have to be an “Ugly Sweater” themed party to be eligible to win.