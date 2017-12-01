Listen Live
‘Stranger Things’ renewed for 3rd season!

December 1, 2017

Get ready to return to the upside down… Here’s what you need to know. 

I know, I know. You’re just as excited as us. Probably this excited.

Calm yourself. As of right now there’s no news on WHEN the season will return or for how many episodes. 

EW has learned that season 3 is currently being written which likely means production wouldn’t begin until spring of next year at the very earliest. 

Previously, the Duffer Brothers said the show wouldn’t run for more than 4 seasons. 

We’ll give you more details as they emerge. – JaX

