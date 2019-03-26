Straight No Chaser @ Jesse Auditorium – April 23, 2019

A capella and comedy? YES PLEASE! Award-winning, internationally acclaimed a cappella group Straight No Chaser is kicking off their new “One Shot Tour” with a show at the Jesse Auditorium April 23, in support of their seventh studio album One Shot.

Released in November, One Shot features 16 genre-spanning new songs alongside twelve entertaining conversational interludes wherein the nine members of Straight No Chaser trace their unlikely rise from an undergraduate singing group at Indiana University to a beloved recording act with a devoted fanbase. Along with “Motownphilly/This Is How We Do It,” the LP sees SNC doing what they do best with distinctive takes on classic pop and soul favorites, including Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way,” James Brown’s “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” and Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman.” “One Shot” is perhaps highlighted by a richly harmonized version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound” in which the hard-touring group expresses their deep yearning for the comforts of family life.

Tickets are now on sale here.

For complete information and ticket availability, please see www.sncmusic.com/tour.