Shopping with your fur-baby

Millennials and dogs go together like peanut butter and jelly. Studies have shown that 20-somethings are buying houses to provide a better life for their fur-babies, and I am no different.

When I first got a puppy, I immediately wanted to take her EVERYWHERE! Unfortunately, her cuteness did not compensate for the fact that dogs were not allowed in most stores.

I had heard a rumor that Walmart was going to start allowing dogs in their stores across the country, and I could not wait to test the theory out. At first, Nellie was met with only positive reactions but after a few months the Walmart staff grew to be not as welcoming and eventually she was not allowed in.

The one store that has been the absolute BEST when it comes to allowing dogs is Home Depot. Ever since Nellie was a puppy, she has LOVED going to the hardware store and riding in the shopping cart.

While we love going to Home Depot, there are only so many reasons to go to the store. So I started doing more research and I found these stores welcome dogs with open arms:

Lowe’s Barnes and Noble Bass Pro Shops

Your best bet is to always call a place before arriving with your pup. Believe me, it is EXTREMELY awkward getting kindly asked to leave a facility because you brought your four-legged family member.

I can not wait for more stores to take down the “No Dogs Allowed” sign, but until then two paws up for puppy-inclusive stores!