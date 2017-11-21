Stealing Back Christmas A GIANT Success

Weeks ago, a horrible Grinch broke into storage lockers in Fulton and stole from Toys for Tots and Missouri Pay It Forward. We put out the call to the community to “Steal Back Christmas” and THAT you did!

We received corporate donations from organizations like Veterans United, Hulett Heating and Air Conditioning, Aurora Organic Dairy, and Jerrod Thompson & Jason Sutherland with Outdoor Solutions & Timberwood Homes, including a match from First Midwest Bank. Additionally, Joe Machens Nissan made a huge toy donation. Plus, we raised a couple thousand from YOUR DONATIONS online, and money dropped off in the studio.

And the toys and shoes came in too. Lots and lots and lots of them. So many were dropped off at our sponsor locations like Mid America Harley Davidson, River Region Credit Union, Columbia South License Office, and Joe Machens Nissan, as well as at our studios in Columbia and Jefferson City.

We are still stunned by how our community really pulled together. What’s better? A “Stealing Back Christmas” movement was started. We’ve heard so many who are doing their own “Stealing Back Christmas” campaigns that are continuing, even as ours wrapped up, like these awesome kids of the Fulton School districts and their challenge.

While we are all wrapped, we need to remind you, the Toys for Tots drive still continues. Click here to see a list of all the places you can still donate your new, unwrapped toys. As Melissa at Toys for Tots has told us, there are more families this year than each of the previous 2 years, so all help is greatly appreciated. She does not want to borrow from the National warehouse, as those toys are greatly needed in parts of the country impacted by hurricanes and wildfires.

Thank you again for giving us yet another reason to feel blessed for being a part of such an awesome community we all make in Mid Missouri!