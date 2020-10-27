Here are some ways you can beat the sweets this Halloween

Halloween doesn’t have to set you back on your health and fitness goals!

You’ve been working so hard. Between workouts and eating right, maybe you’re starting to see results. But with Halloween so close, there are treats EVERYWHERE trying to trick you into a setback. Here are a few easy ways to get your sweet fix without falling off the wagon!

1.Protein bars

When you think of protein bars, you may not think of them as a yummy treat but the 1st Phorm ones I get at Supplement Superstores are actually FREAKIN DELICIOUS!I like the mint cookie one the most. Technically they are a meal replacement but I actually cut mine into bites and put them in the freezer. Of course there are other brands of bars out there, these are just the ones I like best

2. Protein balls

There are about a million different recipes for protein or energy balls out there! I really love the simplicity of these ones! They’re made with stuff you probably already have on-hand. The only issue I have with them is that they’re not super low-calorie…but still better for you than candy. Another really good option is this one. It has 1st Phorm protein powder in it and tastes like peanut butter snickerdoodles. Good luck stopping after one.

3. Candy dupes

If there is a candy that you just can’t live without, you can probably find a healthy dupe recipe SOMEwhere on the internet. I mentioned to one of the S2 guys that I can’t go without Reese’s cups and he said that was a common one. He sent me this video of his own recipe for Reese’s cup dupes and they are AWESOME! Even better: They’re pretty big so it feels even more indulgent!

4. Frozen fruit

This one’s pretty self explanatory. Of course you could just choose fruit instead of fruity candy but I prefer it frozen. Because that’s not how I normally eat fruit, it seems more like a treat than an everyday thing. I like grapes, strawberries, mango chunks, and bananas.

No matter what your “candy kryptonite” is, Supplement Superstore probably has an alternative! They have a nutrition specialist onsite who can help you fight the candy cravings this spooky season! Here’s a video with more details