coronavirus red background
shutterstock

Stay-At-Home issued for Boone County

Liz March 24, 2020 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, COVID-19, Y107 Blogs 4 Comments

City and county leaders met in Columbia on Tuesday morning and issued a stay-at-home order for the county, including Columbia after coronavirus numbers grew exponentially in the state.

The order will go into effect on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and will last for at least 30 days.

Officials said they are trying to slow the spread of COVID-19. They advised to only leave your house for essential activities. Activities include getting food and gas, visiting the doctor, picking up medication and exercising outside as long as you practice social distancing.

Mayor Brian Treece said Columbia Public Schools are in compliance with the order, which would push the return date to school to at least April 24th. CPS later confirmed that. 

Here is a more detailed outline from the order issued by Columbia and Boone County Officials today (March 24).

FAQ from City of Columbia:

Special Order 2020-03 – Stay at Home Order – Issued 3-24-2020 – FAQ (1)

Full order of ordinance issued by the City of Columbia and Boone County officials:

Special Order 2020-03 – Stay at Home Order – Issued 3-24-2020 – Signed

 

St. Louis and Kansas City have similar stay-at-home orders now in effect. Cole County is advising it, but not ordering it, as of Tuesday morning.

This comes after Missouri health officials confirmed 183 positive cases of the new coronavirus in the state, as of Monday afternoon.

That does not include three of the 20 cases in Boone County, as of Monday afternoon. It only counts one of seven cases in Callaway County, all of them William Woods University students.

At least five people have died because of COVID-19 in Missouri, including one in Boone County. St. Louis City announced its first death on Monday, a woman in her 30’s. An elderly Springfield woman has also died.

 

4 comments

  1. Carson
    March 24, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    You are very welcome Lolita.

  2. Carson
    March 24, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    That is a GREAT question. It appears sanitation services are listed as essential, so you WOULD be ok. https://www.facebook.com/MissouriFertility/photos/a.499876533406161/2912507785476345/?type=3&theater

  3. Don Steiner-LaRoue
    March 24, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Does this mean I can not go into residential or commercial
    Businesses to clean? I own my own cleaning business and am not certain as to if I can still work or if I “HAVE” to stay home

  4. Lolita
    March 24, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Thanks for keeping us informed and updated. Stay safe everyone!!

