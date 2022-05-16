Starburst, Skittles, and Lifesavers Recall

If you’ve picked up Starburst Gummies, Skittles Gummies, or Lifesavers Gummies at Breaktime in the last couple weeks and haven’t consumed them yet, DON’T!

They’ve recalled ALL of the gummies due to the potential for a thin strand of metal being either in the candy or in the bag… how does that even happen?? At this point, there are no reports of anyone falling ill, so it’s just a precaution, but there’s no word on how many packages were affected!

If you have any of these products and want to be sure yours is included in the recall before you trash them, here’s the official release on the FDA’s website!