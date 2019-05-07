Starbucks are everywhere, including Winterfell!

The last season of Game of Thrones is upon us and in each episode there is more death and destruction than the one before! Sunday’s episode was no different, but there was a comical mistake that fans caught in one of the beginning scenes.

During a scene where Daenerys Targaryen is sitting at a long table, you can see a cup that doesn’t look like its from the world of Winterfell. Zoom in a little closer and you see a Starbucks logo!

HBO was slow to make a comment on the flub, but eventually said, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Starbucks loved the free publicity and quickly said that Daenerys looked more like a Dragon Drink kind of girl.

At your local Starbucks! https://t.co/y1OlvwTzVR — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

The comic relief was much needed after the horrible way the episode ended.

What is going to make an appearance next?! We will be watching!