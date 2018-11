I am shaking as I write this because unfortunately, I have bad news.. The man we have all come to know and love over the years has died at the age of 95. Stan Lee, was an amazing man creating so many stories we love to watch on the big screen. My favorite part about going to see a Marvel movie in theaters was trying to find the scene where Stan Lee made his appearance because it always warmed my heart.

To honor his life, check out his epic cameos we’ve grown to LOVE!