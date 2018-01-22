Instagram Just Added A New Way To Stalk People!

Instagram recently had a new update that makes stalking much easier! The photo and video sharing app just added an “Activity Status”. This lets your friends and followers know exactly when you were last active down to the second.

When you open up Instagram Direct it will act very similarly to Facebooks Messenger. However, there is a way to deactivate this feature! To turn off the creepy option, go to the app’s settings and toggle “Show Activity Status” and switch it off.

Keep in mind that doing so will also me you cannot see the status of other accounts as well. The only point of this feature is to let you know exactly when your friends are on their phones.

Apparently, they have much better things to do than message back.