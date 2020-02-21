Listen Live
St. Paddy's Ball
Photo Credit Blue Note

St. Paddy’s ball at the Blue Note

Lauren B February 21, 2020 Upcoming Events, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

St. Paddy’s Ball AND a 90’s vs 00’s dance party!

St. Paddy’s is already your favorite drinking holiday. It’s even better when it’s a 90’s VS 00’s VIDEO dance party!

Join Lauren from Y107’s Cosmo and the Y107 Morning show hosting the perfect St. Paddy’s party, complete with green beer and green beads. DJ Requiem will be spinning with the famed video wall behind him! It’s on a Saturday, and it’s only $5 to get in. How could you pass this up? You can buy tickets here.

Next week, we’ll also have your chance to score free tickets! Make sure you’re listening to Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show at 8:20a. Carson will have another shot at a pair of tickets at 3:20p!

 

