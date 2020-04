Donated blood and give back in a very special way at the Spring Into Life Blood Drive.

Where: Columbia Orthopedic Group, 1 S. Keene St. Columbia, MO 65201

When: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To make it easier on yourself and volunteers, schedule your appointment in advance. You can also schedule by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).