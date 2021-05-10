Volunteers Need As Special Olympics State Summer Games Returns!

Special Olympics transforms lives through the joy of sport, every day, everywhere. They are the world’s largest sports organization: with nearly 5 million athletes in more than 170 countries — 16,900 of them here in Missouri. They are also a global social movement. With initiatives to activate youth, engage kids and adults with intellectual disabilities, build communities, and improve the health of our athletes – they’re changing the game for people young and old and asking you to be a part of it all.

For 50 years, Special Olympics has been spreading the message: people with intellectual disabilities can – and will – succeed when given the chance.

Special Olympics Missouri Summer Games are happening June 5 at Hickman High School. And that’s where YOU come in!

Special Olympics is looking for volunteers to help with the event!