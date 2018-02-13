6th Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner Coming February 22nd

Please join No Kill Columbia-The Spay Neuter Project in celebrating World Spay Day 2018 at the 6TH Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner. The event is happening Thursday, February 22nd from 5:30-8:30p at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia. This family-friendly event will include a delicious buffet spaghetti dinner catered by Bleu Events, tantalizing bake sale and silent auction, with live music provided by musician Jay Pellis and The Burney Sisters.

The event is perhaps more important than ever this year after their building sustained extensive fire damage on February 4th. They remained closed for an undetermined amount of time at this point.

World Spay Day shines a spotlight on the lifesaving power of spay and neuter. All proceeds will benefit The Spay Neuter Project, a low-cost clinic serving all pets and community cats in Mid Missouri.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, $5 children 10 and under, and are available online at www.spayneuterprojectmo.or g. Online ticket purchases will be in Will Call at the event. You can also purchase tickets at The Spay Neuter Project, Treats Unleashed, and all 3 Lizzi & Rocco’s locations.

