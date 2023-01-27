9th Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner – February 21st, 2023

Calling all animal lovers! After a 2-year hiatus due to Covid, No Kill Columbia-The Spay Neuter Project is thrilled to invite you in celebrating World Spay Day 2023 at the 9TH Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner, happening Tuesday, February 21st from 5:00-8:00p at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia on Hitt St.

The 9th Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner is a family-friendly, fun-filled evening to mingle with animal lovers while enjoying a pawsitivly delicious spaghetti dinner created by the fabulous new eatery, The Old Neighborhood Cafe, (including meatless and gluten-free options), a tantalizing bake sale, silent auction, and live music provided by saxophonist Jay Pellis and keyboardist Lionelle Miller! The buffet-style dinner will be served from 5:00 – 8:00pm at the welcoming First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia. Doors open at 5:00pm, and the first 300 attendees will also get a SWAG BAG full of goodies from area businesses!