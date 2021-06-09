Listen live
Welcome To The Space Jam

Kristin Monica 1 day ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Back in 1996, Michael Jordan donned a different Jersey and played some bball with a different team: The Toon Squad.

A quarter century later, LeBron James is suiting up with the Loony bunch. It’s been a LONG time since I’ve seen the movie, but the premise looks pretty similar.

A new trailer was released today, and the nostalgia hit hard! I DEFINITELY will be seeing this one!

What do you think? Are you eager for this one?

