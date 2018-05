Starting tomorrow night at 7pm Hwy 63 SB will be down to one lane at the Bonne Femme Creek bridge.

Southbound Highway 63 traffic between Columbia and Jefferson City will be down to one lane for about six weeks.

MoDot says it needs to do bridge repairs at Bonne Femme Creek south of the Discovery Parkway exit, from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through mid-June.

Expect major delays during busy times on the road.

Here are more details from MODOT