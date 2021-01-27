What Song is Stuck in Emily’s Head?

Emily called me yesterday to see if I could help her figure out a song that had been stuck in her head all day… but she didn’t even have words! It was literally just a beat.

She recited the beat and told me it was a late 90’s, early 00’s song. I had a small guess, but it was not right. Luckily, caller Shawn to the rescue with the RIGHT song… at least I’m assuming it was correct! I never heard back from Emily to confirm or not!

To be fair to me, I was kiiiiiind of close. I don’t want to spoil the answer for you, so hear Emily’s call in the video above, and Shawn’s call follows with the right answer!

Comment below… do you agree with Shawn? Or do you think it could be something else?