Something Big Is Coming From Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera – Liberation

Christina Aguilera, a name you haven’t heard of in quite some time! It looks like she might be making a comeback. Aguilera has been very active on Twitter recently and she posted a video that has raised some questions.

The glitchy video can be found with the word “liberation”. Fans have been speculating that “Liberation” could be the name of her new album. Check it out for yourself!

12 screens, 12 tracks? Liberation and Accelerate… that leaked tracklist must be true — Benn Garner (@Benng90) April 29, 2018

Aguilera’s follow-up to her 2012 album Lotus may be closer than we think! How hyped are you for the rumors? Let us know!