Listen Live
Breaking News
Christina Aguilera teases something big
Everett Collection/ Shutterstock

Something Big Is Coming From Christina Aguilera

Jordan May 1, 2018 Jordan's Blog, Videos, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Christina Aguilera – Liberation

Christina Aguilera, a name you haven’t heard of in quite some time! It looks like she might be making a comeback. Aguilera has been very active on Twitter recently and she posted a video that has raised some questions.

The glitchy video can be found with the word “liberation”. Fans have been speculating that “Liberation” could be the name of her new album. Check it out for yourself! 

 

 

Aguilera’s follow-up to her 2012 album Lotus may be closer than we think! How hyped are you for the rumors? Let us know! 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.