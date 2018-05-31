Listen Live
SO. MANY. CAMEOS. IN. THIS. MAROON 5 VIDEO.

Jax May 31, 2018 Videos, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

I lost count halfway through. Apparently, Adam Levine needs ALL THE GIRLS in ‘Girls Like You’ featuring Cardi B. 

Here’s who’s poppin up in this video:

Camila Cabello (singer)

Phoebe Robinson (comedian, writer, actress)

Aly Raisman (Olympic gymnast)

Sarah Silverman (comedian, actress, writer)

Gal Gadot (actress)

Lilly Singh (YouTuber, comedian)

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh (tech entrepreneur)

Trace Lysette (actress)

Tiffany Haddish (actress, comedian)

Angy Rivera (activist, writer)

Franchesca Ramsey (writer, activist, YouTuber)

Millie Bobby Brown (actress)

Ellen DeGeneres (television host, comedian)

Cardi B (rapper)

Jennifer Lopez (singer, actress)

Chloe Kim (Olympic snowboarder)

Alex Morgan (Olympic soccer player)

Mary J. Blige (singer, actress)

Beanie Feldstein (actress)

Jackie Fielder (activist, writer)

Danica Patrick (Racecar driver)

Ilhan Omar (Politician)

Elizabeth Banks (actress)

Ashley Graham (model)

Rita Ora (singer)

and of course…. his WIFE.

Behati Prinsloo

 

