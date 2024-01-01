Smoke On The River w/Y107 on 4/20

Saturday marks a very “green” holiday. It’s 4/20 after all. So where can you go to celebrate? Cooper’s Landing!

Join Shangri-La Dispensaries & Logboat Brewing for the 2nd Annual “Smoke on the River” event from 11a-9pm. Local food trucks, beer, vendors, t-shirts, tye-dye, screen printing, and LIVE MUSIC, featuring ‘We Practiced Santeria-Sublime Tribute’ and ‘Blake Gardner and the Farmers’. It’s also FREE to attend!

Y107’s Carson will be broadcasting live from Cooper’s Landing from 12p-2p to get the party started. See him to register for the chance to win tickets to Future and Metro Boomin in KC this summer.

Click here to see all the details!