Sky Zone’s Back To School Supply Drive

Donate a new back pack and fill it with back to school supplies and you can get your kiddo a FREE 60 minute jump pass from Sky Zone.

Help local kids right here in our community be ready for the school year. You’re going back to school shopping this weekend to take advantage of the Sales Tax Weekend so grab some extra backpacks and supplies to give back.

Sky Zone will also add Sky Zone SWAG to each backpack that’s donated! Bags will be donated locally to a cause in need.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED (must be unused and unopened)

Crayons (24 pack)

#2 pencils

Pink erasers

Large washable markers

Children’s scissors

Composition notebook

Large glue stick

Small supply box

Hand sanitizer

Sticky notes

For more info on the drive and to book your kid’s next birthday party,click here!