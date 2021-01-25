Sky Zone Can Be All Yours

You can now score Sky Zone for yourself! Awesome idea for a team bonding work event or just to get the kids out of the house and have a blast!

Yep, you can have the entire trampoline park to yourself!

For just $199 You can score the whole place for you and your friends. Private Play is available on Tuesdays and select mornings and evenings on other days outside of regular business hours. It is all yours the freestyle, dodgeball, volleyball, drop zone, warrior course, sky slam, foam zone and more.

You have got to get to GLOW! every Friday night from 7p-9p!

Cosmo had a blast as guest DJ from GLOW last week.

Also if you’re looking for a fun Valentine’s Day date idea there is a BOGO deal for couples on a special edition of GLOW! from 4p-7p on Sunday 2/14! Also parents, need a kid free night? Some alone time for Valentine’s Day?? Ask about Parent’s Night!

Sky Zone is perfect for your kid’s next birthday party and don’t forget GLOW!

Call 573-309-9600 to book your Private Play now!

