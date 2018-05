LSD

Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth have come together to create LSD. They just released a brand new song “Audio” with a music video to boot. This track follows the group’s debut release, “Genius”, which was released just a week or two ago! check out the music videos below!

Rumor has it that LSD is creating an album, however, no release date or title has been announced! Still, it’s something to look forward to. Who doesn’t like new music?