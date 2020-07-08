Show-Me State Games Canceled This Summer

We received word today the the Show-Me State Games, previously announced to continue as scheduled, have now been cancelled.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host our sporting events, we believe we are upholding our mission by putting our participants and the community’s health first.” ~Press Release from Dave Fox, Show-Me State Games Executive Director

According to MissouriNet, many athletes had withdrawn from the games this year due to health concerns. There were also additional concerns with how to monitor and enforce social distancing and mask wearing, especially with new mask ordinances in Columbia.