Show-Me State Games

Show-Me State Games to Hold Most Events as Scheduled

Carson June 9, 2020 Carson's Blog, Upcoming Events, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

As we start to see a return to the familiar, “the light at the end of the tunnel” gets brighter with news from the Show-Me State Games.  They’ve announced that MOST of this year’s events will be held as originally scheduled. However, not ALL events, as some will be rescheduled, modified, or cancelled for 2020. All decisions are based on state and local health guidelines. Here’s the list:

Events To Be Held As Scheduled*

Archery – 3D & Target
Baseball
Bowling
Cycling
Darts
Disc Golf
Golf – Parent / Child
Mini Golf
Mountain Biking
Road Race / Race Walk
Shooting – Muzzle Loading, Rifle and Pistol, & Trap and Skeet
Softball
Tennis
Triathlon / Duathlon
*Events are subject to change due to guidelines and restrictions.

Events To Be Rescheduled/Modified

Basketball*
Fencing*
Golf – Individual: Rescheduled for July 17
Golf – Par 3: Rescheduled for July 25-26
LaCrosse*
Pickleball: Rescheduled to October 8-11
Soccer: Rescheduled to Aug. 1-2, 8-9
Track and Field*
Ultimate*
Volleyball: Age groups on same weekend, but days might change*
*Coordinators are working with families to get and updated schedule.

Events Returning in 2021

Football (youth tackle & Adult 7v7)
Gymnastics
Judo
Martial Arts
Powerlifting
Rugby
Swimming
Wrestling

For those who’s events were postponed or rescheduled, you have a choice of a full refund, or applying the credit to a future competition.

