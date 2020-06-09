Show-Me State Games to Hold Most Events as Scheduled

As we start to see a return to the familiar, “the light at the end of the tunnel” gets brighter with news from the Show-Me State Games. They’ve announced that MOST of this year’s events will be held as originally scheduled. However, not ALL events, as some will be rescheduled, modified, or cancelled for 2020. All decisions are based on state and local health guidelines. Here’s the list:

Events To Be Held As Scheduled*

Archery – 3D & Target

Baseball

Bowling

Cycling

Darts

Disc Golf

Golf – Parent / Child

Mini Golf

Mountain Biking

Road Race / Race Walk

Shooting – Muzzle Loading, Rifle and Pistol, & Trap and Skeet

Softball

Tennis

Triathlon / Duathlon

*Events are subject to change due to guidelines and restrictions.

Events To Be Rescheduled/Modified

Basketball*

Fencing*

Golf – Individual: Rescheduled for July 17

Golf – Par 3: Rescheduled for July 25-26

LaCrosse*

Pickleball: Rescheduled to October 8-11

Soccer: Rescheduled to Aug. 1-2, 8-9

Track and Field*

Ultimate*

Volleyball: Age groups on same weekend, but days might change*

*Coordinators are working with families to get and updated schedule.

Events Returning in 2021

Football (youth tackle & Adult 7v7)

Gymnastics

Judo

Martial Arts

Powerlifting

Rugby

Swimming

Wrestling

For those who’s events were postponed or rescheduled, you have a choice of a full refund, or applying the credit to a future competition.