Listen Live
Breaking News
Instagram
Shutterstock/Tanuha2001

Should Instagram hide your likes?

Liz November 12, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Have you ever just stared at a picture you posted on Instagram and wondered why it’s not getting more likes? 

Giphy.com

Instagram is trying to prevent insecurities like that from happening, so they are trying out a feature where they hide the likes. 

Australia is getting a taste at the new feature first, and some influencers have thoughts. 

Certain users have seen a HUGE decrease in engagement, up to 40%. And some are loving the new format because they are less stressed to post. 

Giphy.com

Instagram has seen people posting more authentic content and overall  happier users. 

No word yet if it will make its way to Mid-Missouri. Do you want to see this feature put into effect? 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2019, Y107. All Rights Reserved.