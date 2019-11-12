Should Instagram hide your likes?

Have you ever just stared at a picture you posted on Instagram and wondered why it’s not getting more likes?

Instagram is trying to prevent insecurities like that from happening, so they are trying out a feature where they hide the likes.

Australia is getting a taste at the new feature first, and some influencers have thoughts.

Certain users have seen a HUGE decrease in engagement, up to 40%. And some are loving the new format because they are less stressed to post.

Instagram has seen people posting more authentic content and overall happier users.

No word yet if it will make its way to Mid-Missouri. Do you want to see this feature put into effect?