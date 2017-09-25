Shawn Mendez Brings Big Help For Mexico Earthquake Relief

Help Shawn Mendez

Shawn Mendez is bringing major help to Mexico after all the earthquakes recently. Mendes partnered with Red Cross to raise money and awareness. Mendes just happened to be in Mexico City when the earthquake hit, which motivated him to lend a helping hand.

The pop star stated “after seeing the impact firsthand in Mexico, I wanted to find any way I could to raise funds. So we reached out to the Red Cross and partnered with them.”

Mendez and his agency jump-started the campaign with a $100,000 donation. You can lend a helping hand as well all you have to do is go here!