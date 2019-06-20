Listen Live

We’re all gonna need to cool down after watching Shawn Mendes take an ice bath

Liz June 20, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Shawn Mendes gave his fans a unexpected surprise on Wednesday night, and it wasn’t a song announcement. 

Everyone’s favorite Calvin Klein model did an Instagram live while taking an ice bath and fans can not calm down!

Right now, Shawn is in the middle of his North American tour and has been working long hours in order to make his concerts the best experience for his fans. 

Besides his tour and ice baths, Shawn is also teasing a song collaboration with Camila Cabello. 

This guy is on fire! 

 

