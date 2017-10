Strange Things

Halloween is right around the corner and that means sexy costumes. However, this one is crossing the line! This costume is receiving major backlash for making a sexy costume of a 12-year-old girl.

This costume is called “Upsidedown Honey” to avoid copyright infringement, but we all know who this is supposed to be…yes, Eleven from Stranger Things.

Let us know what you think in the comments below!