SERVICE DOG DELIVERS PUPPIES IN AIRPORT

This is the CUTEST story to come out over the holiday weekend. LOOK AT THESE ADORABLE PUPPIES!

Ellie, a service dog in training, gave birth to 8 beautiful puppies at an airport in Tampa, FL. Paramedics were there to assist in the delivery. The puppies father, Nugget, was there as well.

Ellie was waiting for her flight with her family when she unexpectedly went into labor.