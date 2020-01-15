Selena Gomez Inspired Billie’s “Bad Guy”

Selena Gomez made a graceful return to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the other night. Frankly, after the “Hot Ones” challenge last time, I’m surprised she even dared to return. (Apparently that challenge got worse off camera. See video below.)

The interview was fantastic. She looked amazing and sounded so much more mature and grown-up. They talked about the acclaim of the new album “Rare” which just dropped, as well as the meaning behind the album name. But the stunning moment, even for Selena, was when Jimmy revealed Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy” was inspired by Selena Gomez. (about the 3:30 mark)

“Am I the bad guy?” Selena promptly responded. Jimmy assured her she wasn’t. However, the song was inspired by the theme song from “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Although personally I have the song memorized, Jimmy played a clip. Admittedly, I as stunned. I never caught that before. Neither had Selena, who added she LOVES Billie. Don’t we all?

They did go on to play another game, which I’m surprised Selena agreed to after last time. At least it was quite a bit less torturous for her.

Catch Selena on the Grammys Jan. 26th at 7p on KRCG13