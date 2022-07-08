See Chelsea Cutler at the Blue Note

Up-and-coming artist Chelsea Cutler is coming to The Blue Note on November 17th!

If you don’t know much about Chelsea, here’s her bio (courtesy of The Blue Note):

Instantly-relatable lyrics and handcrafted lo-fi soundscapes have established Chelsea Cutler as a quiet, yet disruptive, force for popular music. Since 2017 the singer, songwriter and producer went from making music in her dorm room, to accumulating over 2.5 billion global streams, headlining tours and playing major festivals around the world, being included in Forbes 30 Under 30, and receiving praise major outlets such as Billboard, Variety, Complex, PAPER Magazine, Refinery29, Ones To Watch and many more.

Her breakthrough RIAA Gold-Certified single “Your Shirt” paved the way for her debut EP, Snow In October. Leaving college shortly after, she hit the road alongside Quinn XCII at the top of 2018 before kicking off a prolific string of releases, including the independently released mixtapes Sleeping with Rosesand Sleeping with Roses II, leading to two completely sold-out nationwide headline tours in Fall 2018 and Spring 2019.

After signing to Republic Records at the beginning of 2019, she released the joint EP “brent” with close friend and frequent collaborator Jeremy Zucker which was led by the RIAA Certified Platinum single “you were good to me”. Later she featured on Kygo’s summer anthem “Not Ok” and spent the next few months playing major festivals such as Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. During that time, Chelsea was formulating her solo debut album,How To Be Human, which released on January 17, 2020, is a collection of songs that touch on both human emotions and the human psyche. She saw her debut on the Top 40 radio charts with the project’s lead single, “Sad Tonight,” and supported the album with another sold-out nationwide tour including 2 shows at Terminal 5 in New York City.

Later in 2020 during the pandemic she managed to safely reunite with Jeremy Zucker in upstate New York to create “brent ii”, their follow-up joint EP that later released on February 5, 2021, from which the two performed singles on The Today Show and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. All the while, Chelsea was also working on music for a new project, which would ultimately become her sophomore album, When I Close My Eyes. Following the release of singles such as “Devil On My Shoulder” and “Calling All Angels” (with Quinn XCII), When I Close My Eyeswas released on October 15 to critical acclaim. In September and October of 2021, she joined Quinn XCII on a co-headline tour, which included two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall (NYC), The Greek (LA), etc. In Spring 2022 she went on a headline tour in support of her new album, which included her debut at Coachella, and is spending the summer on another extensive festival run. This fall, she will return on the road again for Part 2 of her When I Close My Eyes Tour, hitting 23 new markets around the country.