20 year old Devin Berry skated his way to the championship of the 7th Annual Sonic Skate Off presented by Dr. Pepper.

Devin took 3rd place last year but entered again and took the top spot. He earned $1,000 plus $500-$1,000 custom pair of skates from RC Sports.

Go see Devin do his thing in person at Sonic on South Limit.

There are over 3,500 Sonics in 44 states.