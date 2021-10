Just In Time For Halloween, The New Scream Trailer Is Here

Paramount Pictures has just dropped the first trailer for the newest edition of the film ‘Scream.’ The killer with the ghost mask can be seen in the first moments of the trailer. There’s also a new take on the original “the call is coming from inside the house” moment, this time with text messages.

‘Scream’ is out in theaters on January 14.

Are you excited about this new ‘Scream’ movie? What film from the ‘Scream’ franchise is your favorite?