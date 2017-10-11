Sam Smith Announced New Album and Gave a Release Date

Listen Live
Sam Smith announces new album and tour
Jordan October 11, 2017 Jordan's Blog, Videos, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Sam Smith: The Thrill Of It All

Sam Smith announced that his new album The Thrill Of It All will be released sooner than we think! The Album will be released November 3rd. This announcement was followed by the release of his new single Pray produced by Timbaland.

Sam also unveiled his tour dates for 2018. Smith will be coming to Missouri August 17th and 18th of 2018. The artist will also be performing at this years We Can Survive concert, set for October 21st in LA.

Check out the Album cover and videos of Smith live on SNL below!       

