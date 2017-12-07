No. That’s not a type or a click bait headline. It’s true. Ryan Reynolds will star as Pikachu in an upcoming film.



In ‘news that could easily be fake but isn’t’, The Hollywood Reporter announced earlier today that Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Van Wilder) would be staring in ‘Detective Pikachu’, a live action, big screen adaptation of the popular Pokemon character.

What is ‘Detective Pikachu’?

‘Detective Pikachu’ is a crime solving game released in 2016 in Japan. Pikachu wears a Sherlock Holmes-type hat and can talk.

What is the ‘Detective Pikachu’ movie about?

Essentially, the same plot as the game. It follows a child character played by Justice Smith who recruits Detective Pikachu’s help to find his missing parent.

