Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are relationship goals!

Liz August 26, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Why are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively so cute? 

The gorgeous duo just proved they are Hollywood’s favorite couple this past weekend.

Blake celebrated her birthday on Sunday and Ryan decided to troll her in the most epic way. 

Instead of posting gorgeous pictures of his wife, he posted really great ones of him! 

Happy Birthday, @blakelively.

In almost all of the pictures, Blake’s eyes are closed. 

The creator of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld, commented, “There are no bad pictures of Blake Lively.” SO TRUE ROB! 

Even though he was poking fun at his wife, we can all tell Ryan loves his wife so much! 

 

