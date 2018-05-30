ROSEANNE CANCELLED

Listen Live
cosmo May 30, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

ABC has pulled the plug on the highly rated Roseanne show after Roseanne Barr sent out a series of shocking tweets Monday night.

Roseanne Barr’s talent agency, ICM Partners, also dropped her. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency,” the agency said in a statement. “Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

 

Roseanne apologized before deleting her twitter account

She also issued comments on all of the employees who will no be without jobs after her tweets

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” she said.

 

Sara Gilbert, who plays Roseanne’s daughter on the show, tweeted that Barr’s comments are “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.”  She also said “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

