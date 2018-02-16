13th Rootin’ Tootin’ Chili Cookoff

Never been to the Rootin’ Tootin’ Chili Cookoff before?!? Well neither have I… however, I will be going this year and you should join me! Not only will this be one of the funnest fundraisers you have been to, it’s also all going to a great cause. Which is The Boys & Girls Club of Columbia!

Get your tickets now for the Rootin’ Tootin’ Chili Cookoff! It’s happening Saturday, February 17th from 2-6pm at the Holiday Inn Expo Center in Columbia. Come hang out with me and enjoy live music, and sample all the chili you can eat.

There will be various organizations, groups, businesses and more come together to build fun interactive booths and dress in hilarious costumes. Hope to see you there Saturday!

— Jordan Jay