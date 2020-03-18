Y107’s Roll Call Means More FREE CASH!

Y107 continues to be your FREE MONEY STATION, no matter what the world is throwing at us! Here’s your next chance to grab some cash just for listening!
Y107’s Roll Call
Get registered below to be placed on our “Roll Call” list. Starting Monday, March 23rd, we’ll call off a name from that list 3 times a day, at 8:00a, 11:20a, and 3:20p.
That person will have 15 minutes to call us back at 441-Y107 (9107) and claim their prize of $25. However, if time runs out, the money will ROLL over, adding $25 to the next prize, and will continue to do so until we have a winner.
For example:
Say we call Jill Smith at 8:00a, but she doesn’t call back in time. At 11:20a, our next person would win $50. If they don’t call in time, the payout for our 3:20p name would be $75. If there STILL isn’t a winner, the next morning at 8:00a, the payout would be up to $100!!! Once we get a winner, we will always reset to $25.
That would be amazing to win some money. It sure will
Help with bills.
Some people say money can’t solve your problems must not a had enough money to solve them!
Congrats Emily! So excited for you!
Okay, I just won the roll call. I was seriously so surprised to win that I didn’t know what to say. Thanks so much Cosmo and Y107!
Y107 is the ssh…wish u all Good Luu… Luckily it’s my turn on the Air today… Lol Good luck everyone and you 107 rules..
Hope to win thank u guys so much for the easy chance to winning!!!
My kids and I love listening the music but honestly have more fun listening to the talk/game segmamts.
Congrats again Haven! We thank you for listening!
Just won $75 with the last roll call for the day!! Love listening to you guys! Thank you!
Love this station
Thanks!
Thanks for the love Karen!
Thanks for the love Angie!
Thanks Dustin!
Glad we can be there for you Amanda. Congrats on the engagement!
I just love this station!!!!! Thanks!!!!
I listen to you guys 24 hours a day! My ol man switched from the classics station he likes for MY fav. Y107 just for me! He is 27 years older than me and has kept the radio in the house and out in the shop on your station since we got together!!!
That’s over a year now I never am without Y107 running in the background!!!
We’re getting married on August 9th!! Thanks for being you! You’re walking and talking with me every step of the way! Thank you!!!!! <3
Y’all are amazing! So glad to be able to listen to everyone everyday!
You guys are the best. Anytime of day. Always got me turning my radio up full volume.
Best station for music all day over 20yrs still enjoy waking up to them of a morning 🙂
Good Luck!
Well thanks Amy!
I love Y107! You all are GREAT!
Can’t wait til thursday
Good luck Aaron!
Where do you live now Tiffany? Thanks for streaming us!
Thanks Ashley!
Y107 IS THE BEST, AWESOME CONTESTS AND RADIO PERSONALITIES.
Can’t wait for the 25th!
good luck
I hope I get a call
Even though I don’t live in Columbia any more I still listen and am a avid Y 107 listener
Thank goodness for live streaming
Good luck Christy!
I love u guys and I hope I win!!! Thanks:)