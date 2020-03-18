Listen Live
Breaking News

Y107’s Roll Call Means More FREE CASH!

Carson March 18, 2020 Contests, Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show 34 Comments

Y107 continues to be your FREE MONEY STATION, no matter what the world is throwing at us!  Here’s your next chance to grab some cash just for listening!

              Y107’s Roll Call

Get registered below to be placed on our “Roll Call” list. Starting Monday, March 23rd,  we’ll call off a name from that list 3 times a day, at 8:00a, 11:20a, and 3:20p. 

That person will have 15 minutes to call us back at 441-Y107 (9107) and claim their prize of $25.  However, if time runs out, the money will ROLL over, adding $25 to the next prize, and will continue to do so until we have a winner. 

For example:
Say we call Jill Smith at 8:00a, but she doesn’t call back in time. At 11:20a, our next person would win $50. If they don’t call in time, the payout for our 3:20p name would be $75. If there STILL isn’t a winner, the next morning at 8:00a, the payout would be up to $100!!!  Once we get a winner, we will always reset to $25. 

Fill out the form to get yourself registered!

 

** YVIPs are NOT automatically opted in for the Roll Call

 

34 comments

  1. Johanna Rawlings
    March 18, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    That would be amazing to win some money. It sure will
    Help with bills.

  2. Tami
    May 22, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Some people say money can’t solve your problems must not a had enough money to solve them!

  3. Carson
    May 21, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Congrats Emily! So excited for you!

  4. Emily Timmerman
    May 21, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Okay, I just won the roll call. I was seriously so surprised to win that I didn’t know what to say. Thanks so much Cosmo and Y107!

  5. Misty Vandivor
    May 19, 2019 at 6:43 am

    Y107 is the ssh…wish u all Good Luu… Luckily it’s my turn on the Air today… Lol Good luck everyone and you 107 rules..

  6. Sarah Keith Galloway
    May 6, 2019 at 3:09 am

    Hope to win thank u guys so much for the easy chance to winning!!!

  7. Rebecca
    May 2, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    My kids and I love listening the music but honestly have more fun listening to the talk/game segmamts.

  8. cosmo
    May 1, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Congrats again Haven! We thank you for listening!

  9. Haven Nichols
    May 1, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Just won $75 with the last roll call for the day!! Love listening to you guys! Thank you!

  10. Anthony Wanosik
    April 29, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Love this station

  11. Carson
    April 25, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Thanks!

  12. Carson
    April 25, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Thanks for the love Karen!

  13. Carson
    April 25, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Thanks for the love Angie!

  14. Carson
    April 25, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Thanks Dustin!

  15. Carson
    April 25, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Glad we can be there for you Amanda. Congrats on the engagement!

  16. Angie Hampton
    April 25, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    I just love this station!!!!! Thanks!!!!

  17. Amanda Minges
    April 25, 2019 at 11:34 am

    I listen to you guys 24 hours a day! My ol man switched from the classics station he likes for MY fav. Y107 just for me! He is 27 years older than me and has kept the radio in the house and out in the shop on your station since we got together!!!

    That’s over a year now I never am without Y107 running in the background!!!

    We’re getting married on August 9th!! Thanks for being you! You’re walking and talking with me every step of the way! Thank you!!!!! <3

  18. Dustin
    April 25, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Y’all are amazing! So glad to be able to listen to everyone everyday!

  19. Karen Nichols
    April 25, 2019 at 8:11 am

    You guys are the best. Anytime of day. Always got me turning my radio up full volume.

  20. Nichol
    April 24, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Best station for music all day over 20yrs still enjoy waking up to them of a morning 🙂

  21. Carson
    April 24, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Good Luck!

  22. Carson
    April 24, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Well thanks Amy!

  23. Amy Rogers
    April 24, 2019 at 8:59 am

    I love Y107! You all are GREAT!

  24. Tiffany
    April 23, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Can’t wait til thursday

  25. Carson
    April 23, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Good luck Aaron!

  26. Carson
    April 23, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Where do you live now Tiffany? Thanks for streaming us!

  27. Carson
    April 23, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Thanks Ashley!

  28. Ashley Helm
    April 23, 2019 at 9:13 am

    Y107 IS THE BEST, AWESOME CONTESTS AND RADIO PERSONALITIES.

  29. Tammy Reppel
    April 23, 2019 at 6:16 am

    Can’t wait for the 25th!

  30. jonathan parrish
    April 22, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    good luck

  31. AARON HUMPHRIES
    April 22, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    I hope I get a call

  32. Tiffany Coupe
    April 22, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Even though I don’t live in Columbia any more I still listen and am a avid Y 107 listener
    Thank goodness for live streaming

  33. Carson
    April 18, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Good luck Christy!

  34. Christy
    April 18, 2019 at 8:38 am

    I love u guys and I hope I win!!! Thanks:)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.